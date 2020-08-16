Blue Lake Notes: Drive-through Tri-Tip dinner, Green Waste Day coming up

Another week of lovely weather in the City of Blue Lake. Pastels at the Park, sponsored by businesses and non-profits of Blue Lake, along with the Blue Lake Parks & Recreation Department, was a huge success. This was its second year, and I can’t wait until next year to see what happens! it just gets better every year. Social distancing and masks were a must during the drawing moments, and the bright blocks of color were visible for a few days after.

There are a few other events to keep your eyes out for in the next coming weeks. The Blue Lake Volunteer Fire Department will hold their annual Tri-Tip Dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 19, except that this year, it will be a drive-through event. Pick up your tickets from any volunteer firefighter for only $14. Dinner includes Tri-Tip grilled to perfection by our very own fire crew, baked potato salad, roll, and dessert.

Another event perfect for social distancing is the next Blue Lake Green Waste Day, which happens to be at the end of the month, Saturday, Aug. 29. It’s time to start planning for it as it’ll be a few more months until the last green waste day of the year. Remember that anything organic that is not treated, painted, or stained can be taken to the Corporation Yard on Green Waste Day. Times are always 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Finally, a reminder to all, residents and visitors, South Railroad is currently closed due to construction. The Annie and Mary Rail Trail project is underway, and starts at the far western side of South Railroad as it “T’s” into Chartin, and goes all the way to the base of Hatchery Road by the Logger Bar. This will be an important recreational element for Blue Lake in the years to come!

Stay safe Blue Lake, and enjoy these warm summer days while we have them.
















