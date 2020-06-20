Blue Lake Notes: Come enjoy the Mad River

Summer is here! Congratulations to all the graduates from last week – high school and eighth graders from Blue Lake School. Kudos to Blue Lake School for posting a huge banner of all the eighth graders on the “Welcome to Blue Lake” sign!

With the start of summer, you know what that means? Camp Perigot is here!

Yes, the City of Blue Lake Parks and Recreation Department has been approved to provide a summer camp for children 5-13 years old for the duration of summer.

This year, of course, will be a little different. Drop in and 1/2 days will not be offered this year. Camp runs 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Campers will need to bring their own lunch and water bottle, but regular camp activities will be provided – arts and crafts, games, rollerskating, and even the ever popular “Wet Wednesdays.”

To sign up, go to the City of Blue Lake website at bluelake.ca.gov/parks-recreation/camps.

Also worth noting this summer is Karina’s farm stand. Get fresh vegetables and other garden goodness, on Friday mornings from 10-12 off Broderick Lane. You might also find some of Ingrid’s soaps and shea butter. ‘Tis the season for bountiful gardening!

Blue Lakers and non-Blue Lakers alike enjoy the river during these times. If you plan to visit Blue Lake and the Mad River, or the lovely trails nearby, and need a place to grab some grub, check out the Mad River Brewery (open Wednesday through Monday noon to 6:30 p.m., closed Tuesdays) or Virgo Rising (open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), which is a fundraiser for the Parks and Recreation Department, or Honeycomb Coffee (Open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.), for baked goodness and ice cream on a hot day.

I know we are going to miss our music festivals this summer, but I think there will still be some fun summer activities that are in the works. Enjoy the season safely and joyfully Blue Lake!
















