Blue Lake Notes: Check the BL sun cam and head on out

Summer is coming to an end - and Blue Lakers know just where to get the last of their summer fun. Come out to the Mad River Brewery for some late evening sun and music every weekend!

Don’t forget to check out the sun cam before coming out to the river, which can be found on both the Blue Lake Chamber of Commerce website at sunnybluelake.com or the City of Blue Lake website at bluelake.ca.gov.

Blue Lake School

School Starts on Monday, Aug. 26 for Blue Lake School. Please watch out as your drive through Blue Lake – at all times, but especially during the early morning drop off and the afternoon pick up times. Students will be walking and biking to school, as well as parents dropping off or picking up their dear ones as they embark on another year of learning. Let’s start this year off with safety and driving slow through town.

BL City Council

The Blue Lake City Council will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are held at Skinner Store, behind City Hall, and are always open to the public. Agendas and packet information are available on the website, or at City Hall, no later than 4 p.m. on the Friday before the meeting.

A spacey September?

Keep your ears and eyes open for information on these upcoming events: Blue Lake Enduro Mountain Bike ride in September, Hoptoberfest in October, and maybe even a new music festival event that is still in the works that is possible to come to Blue Lake that will be out of this world, coming in mid-September.

Museum and library

Don’t forget the other reasons to come to Blue Lake, like the Blue Lake Museum, still open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. or Public Skate nights on Tuesday, Friday and Saturdays, with a matinee skate time on Sundays.

Check out the City of Blue Lake website mentioned earlier for details of times and prices. Plus, the library reading program has a few more months left to go. Check out our cute library full of all the books you could ever need, plus the ability to request from other libraries. The Blue Lake Library is open on Wednesdays from 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.















