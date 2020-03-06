Blue Lake Notes: Breakfast, dinner and so much in between

Hail to dear old Blue Lake, B. L. U. E. S. If you have a child who attends Blue Lake School, or if you are an alumnus yourself, this song is probably familiar.

Blue Lake School has a lot of events coming up, so please, support your local school this month.

First off, today, Wednesday, March 4 is the annual Trustees Scholarship Dinner. Enjoy a tri-tip or salmon dinner (vegetarian options available) at the Sapphire Palace at the Blue Lake Casino Hotel from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $25. This supports education for local students.

Next, mark those calendars. Thursday, March 19 from 5 to 7:30 at Blue Lake School will be a Family Maker Night. Come explore free STEAM activities for kids and their families, including Salt Water Etching, LittleBits, and Pi Inspired Bracelets. Food will be available to benefit the Blue Lake 8th grade trip.

Besides the school activities, it appears to be a somewhat quiet beginning to the month, but looks can be deceiving. Don’t forget the Bi-Monthly Mad River Grange meeting – every “odd” numbered month. The next one will be Wednesday, March 11 at the Mad River Grange located at 110 Hatchery Rd. There is always a community potluck at 6 p.m., and then for those who wish to stay, the meeting starts around 7 p.m.

Speaking of the Grange, the monthly breakfast seems a bit early this month. Come out on Sunday, March 8 from 8 to 11 a.m. for some tasty pancakes and community flare. Don’t forget to spring ahead, so you aren’t late to the party! And if you need a weekly fix of community flare, don’t forget to stop by the Blue Lake Coffee Club every Friday starting at 7 a.m. There is always delicious Beck’s Bakery bread, locally made goodies with farm to table inspiration, and a place for everyone to sit and chat.

That’s all for now Blue Lake. Enjoy the cold but sunny days.















