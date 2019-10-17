Blue Lake Notes: Blue Lakers keep their cool

Before getting into the “things to do” in Blue Lake for the week, I wanted to give a shoutout to everyone in the community who kept their cool during our little Pacific Gas & Electric safety shutoffs.

Thanks to City of Blue Lake staff who kept water flowing and wastewater management working, kudos to the Blue Lake Rancheria for bringing opportunities for the community to find a place to hang out with power, including entertainment for the whole family, and a big thanks to the Blue Lake Volunteer Fire Department for opening up while their generators were running for people to charge medical equipment and other necessary items.

Neighbors were checking on neighbors, and we weathered this like we weather most things in Blue Lake – with compassion and grace and style.

If you found yourself in Blue Lake over the weekend, the Blue Lake Education Foundation put on another fabulous Hoptoberfest to support Blue Lake School! If you missed it this year, don’t worry, I’m sure it will be back again next year!

As many in Blue Lake know, we have been blessed to have a little coffee and community on Fridays at the Mad River Grange where Coffee Club brings to us coffee, baked goods, warmth and friends.

I’m a little behind the times on this one, but I just became aware of a new community social club that offers much of the same things on other days of the week. If you haven’t yet checked out “The Little Things” at 100 Taylor Way in the Wallace and Hinz building, then I want to encourage you to do so.

Coffee, tea, and community is the primary goal of this non-profit club and folks in Blue Lake are encouraged to join others in the community Monday through Thursday from 8 to 10:15 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. as well as on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and get online access to the full print edition

Finally, I just want to remind everyone as we move into the rainy season that there are still amazing and awesome things to do in Blue Lake! Come check out our award winning skating rink and program every Friday, Saturday night and Sunday day! Check out the City of Blue Lake website for details (bluelake.ca.gov). Also check out other activities, like drop in recreation nights and Pickleball!

Until next time, here’s to the start of an amazing fall as our temperatures begin to drop and leaves begin to change.















