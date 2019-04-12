Blue Lake Notes: Blue Lake Museum opens Sunday

Blue Lake is full of history, and the Blue Lake Museum is an amazing little gem that we have to preserve this history.

The museum is open generally from April to September.

Opening day of the season will be on Sunday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., directly after the Mad River Grange Breakfast!

The museum typically has rotating exhibits, and some of the exhibits this year revolve around historical law enforcement in the City of Blue Lake, toys, and hotels of Blue Lake and Korbel!

If you haven’t had a chance to see what the museum has to offer, then now is your chance! What a great opportunity to be a tourist in your own home town.

Greenwaste Day

Blue Lakers, don’t forget about the first of only three greenwaste days. Blue Lake residents only can bring their organic, non-treated greenwaste consisting of trees, shrubs, grass clippings, flower trimmings, etc. to 199 Taylor Way, the City Corporation Yard. Make as many trips as you can between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Be prepared to show some form of ID for proof of local status: i.e., a utility bill.

Paint Night coming soon

Back by popular demand, Blue Lake Parks and Recreation presents another Paint Night. This time it will be at the Mad River Brewery, on Sunday, April 28 at 5 p.m. Registration is now taking place for this awesome event, which will cost $30 (this does not include food and drink). If you are interested in this event, please contact myself at City Hall, (707) 668-5655, to register! All proceeds of the painting experience benefit Blue Lake Parks and Recreation.

Blue Lake Planning Commission

The Blue Lake Planning Commission has a full schedule this month. They will be meeting on Monday, April 15 at 7 p.m. and will have two public hearings regarding two larger subdivision projects within the city, as well as a discussion on the proposed Opportunity Zone, to be located at the Powers Creek District (formerly known as the Blue Lake Business Park).

If you want to learn a little more about these projects, or what is being planned for development inside the city limits, come on out this meeting, held at the Skinner Store Building, behind City Hall at 111 Greenwood Rd.















