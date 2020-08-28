Blue Lake Notes: Blue Lake fire chief thanked for service

After a short staycation – I’m back to bring you relevant happenings in Blue Lake.

We’ve been super busy this summer. Blue Lake Parks and Recreation Summer Camp Perigot was a huge success, despite COVID-19.

School began Monday for our Blue Lake High Schoolers who are a part of Northern Humboldt Union High School District and today, Aug. 26 is the first day for Blue Lake Elementary School.

The 2020-21 school year is going to be different, and maybe even a little difficult for all of us, but I know we will work together to make it happen as best we can.

Thank you to all who purchased tickets for the Fire Department Drive-Thru Takeout Tri-tip Dinner. The Fire Department in Blue Lake is special to us and it’s always nice to see so many people supporting them every way possible.

It’s also at this time that we say goodbye and congratulations to Fire Chief Ray Stonebarger. Chief Stonebarger is retiring after more than 30 years with the department and 20 years as chief.

Thank you Ray for your service and commitment to our community.

If you’re looking to try something new while the weather is still nice, come out for Yoga in Perigot Park, Mondays and Thursdays at 5 p.m. Safe distancing and COVID-19 practices are in place for you to explore the release of tension and inviting in new energy.

Each class is approximately 75 minutes and is donation based, with 10 percent going back to Blue Lake Parks and Recreation.

Finally, have you taken the survey yet regarding family support during this pandemic time? You can find these surveys on the Blue Lake Community News and Crime Watch (299) Facebook group and paper copies should be available at City Hall soon.

You can contact City Manager Mandy Mager at (707) 668-5655 for more information.

Have a wonderful week folks. Stay safe and cool and don’t forget to stay humble and kind.















