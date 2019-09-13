Blue Lake Notes: As fall approaches…

As we get into the swing of things, back to a normal routine again now that it is almost fall, there are just a couple of things to note this week.

Mad River Grange

The Mad River Grange now meets once every two months, and so the next meeting will be today, Sept. 11. The Grange always starts with a community meal at 6 p.m. Sometimes it’s a pot luck. In July it was a pizza extravaganza! Regardless, you won’t want to miss it, and hang out for the second hour business meeting. Find out about the new grants the Grange has received and the update on the new roof!

Wha-Nikas return

The Wha-Nikas return for their upcoming year of meetings on Thursday, Sept. 12. The Wha-Nikas support a wide range of community projects, including donation of items to the Blue Lake Community Resource Center, the Blue Lake School, Heiffer International, and so much more.

Usual activities

Don’t forget about the usual activities that are still going on this month. The Blue Lake Library is open on Wednesdays (2 to 7 p.m.) and Saturdays (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and get online access to the full print edition

Check out the Blue Lake Museum before they close for the year – this is the last month. They are open Friday to Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Of course, you can always make appointments to visit the museum during the winter months.

Lastly, don’t forget the wide variety of recreation activities that happen every week, like skating and pickleball. Check out the recreation page on the City of Blue Lake website at bluelake.ca.gov, for more information.















