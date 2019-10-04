Blue Lake Notes: Apples and pumpkins

It’s full on Fall now, and that means it’s time for pumpkins and apples, falling leaves and well, Halloween is just around the corner. That also means we all tend to slow down a little as the days get shorter and the rains come. Don’t let that stop you from all the things that Blue Lake has to offer.

The monthly Grange breakfast for this month will be on October 13, so mark your calendars now so you don’t miss it! There will be no Grange meeting this month, as the Grange has moved to meeting every two months, but keep your eyes out for other pop-up activities to take place at the grange!

The Coffee Club on Fridays is still going strong and is the place to be to meet up with friends in the community, plus get some locally made Beck’s Bakery bread and fresh produce sometimes. Oh, and there is coffee too.

The annual Medieval Festival of Courage is this weekend, and if you have not had a chance to experience this event, it is a treat. Besides jousting shows, there are also mounted archery events, music, food, and activies for children of all ages, including pony rides offered by the Blue Lake Saddle Club. Check it out Oct. 5 and 6 just outside Blue Lake at the Christy Ranch.

And speaking of the Blue Lake Saddle Club, are you a horse person in the Blue Lake area (or elsewhere too)? Do you own a horse, ride a horse, enjoy horses? Well, you may be interested in the Blue Lake Saddle Club. This community group has been an integral partner for Blue Lake Parks and Recreation in helping to maintain the Blue Lake Arena as well as an amazing group that brings different activities for horse owners and horse lovers alike. Some recent activities include roping clinics, versitiltiy challenges and arena fun days.

If you are interested in this group, come on down to their monthly meetings at the Skinner Store Building, 111 Greenwood Rd. behind City Hall, on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.

Enjoy the fall air Blue Lake! Until next time.














