Blue Lake Notes: Annie and Mary Trail taking shape

Blue Lake, have you seen the progress on the Annie and Mary Trail?

In no time, this trail will be ready for the community to use, and I know I for one can't wait! This will be something that will most definitely enhance the walkability of our town.

And something to take note about is some of the changes to the roads in Blue Lake. Due to the trail project, it has become essential to change South Railroad from a two-way street to a one-way road (traveling west) between Broderick and Chartin.

I know change is hard, but please note that you cannot turn onto South Railroad from Chartin Road any longer.

Now that the smoke has mostly gone away, I'm excited to announce that Yoga in the Park is starting up again soon. Mondays and Thursdays, come on out to the Park for some social distancing yoga at 5 p.m.

And while you're at the park, don't forget to check out Virgo Rising for a nutritious meal or smoothie before your practice!

One last shout out this week – I'd like to just give kudos and a round of applause to the City of Blue Lake and Blue Lake School for working out a program for children to attend utilizing "pods" that proved to be very successful during Summer Camp.

A few kinks to iron out here and there, but the word on the street is that this is very much appreciated for parents who need to work and also want the safest environment for their children possible.

When they say we are all in this together, you have shown how true this statement truly is.

While I may not have a child who attends Blue Lake School any longer, I can feel the appreciation in the air, and I just want you all to feel it too.

On to another fun filled week. The weather will surely be changing soon, and it's time to prepare for cooler and shorter days to come. Be well and stay healthy.
















