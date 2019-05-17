Blue Lake Notes: A sweet museum and Public Works Week

On May 8, Blue Lake Parks and Recreation celebrated Bike to School Day. Students met up at the Mad River Grange for some snacks and rode to school together!

And speaking of biking, on Saturday, May 18 from noon to 2 p.m. the Blue Lake Parks and Recreation will be hosting a bicycle skills course. Children of all ages are encouraged to come out and test their skills. Helmets are available for anyone who may need one!

History in Blue Lake

If you haven’t had a chance to check out the rich history of our amazing city, then I want to suggest you visit the Blue Lake Museum, 330 Railroad Ave.

This sweet museum is full of incredible stories of the past. This year’s revolving exhibits are on hotels of Blue Lake and Korbel, history of local law enforcement, and old-time toys.

Plus, find regular exhibits that show stories of the school, the Wha-Nika Women’s Club, and so much more! The museum is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

And speaking of the museum, there will be a pints for non-profits event at the Mad River Brewery on Tuesday, May 21.

A silent auction, bake sale, and music by Dogbone will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Come on down and support the Blue Lake Museum Society!

Take a sewer tour

The Blue Lake City Council proclaimed May 19-25 as Public Works Week. The awesome public works crew will be providing a public tour of the award winning Blue Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant on Friday, May 24 at 2:30 p.m.

Meet up at the plant behind the Blue Lake Casino to get a chance to meet our crew and to find out more about how our wastewater is treated, and how clean our system is. This is always an informative tour!













