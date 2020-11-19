Blue Lake Notes: A pretty good year, despite everything

Hey Blue Lake – it’s been a while, I know. As some of you know, I can be found more and more in McKinleyville than Blue Lake these days, and it’s only going to get more so as I begin to transition into becoming a McKinleyville resident over the next six months.

Blue Lake has been my heart for the past 17 years, and has been the absolute best place to raise my children and learn and grow. It is with a heavy heart that I say this is my last column under the Blue Lake Notes, but I hope not my last column with the Mad River Union.

I have been contemplating all that has taken place in 2020 so far – I know the year is not over yet, and doesn’t it feel like the year that will never end? In any case, when looking back on things, 2020 has actually been a fairly good year for Blue Lake. Let’s celebrate a few of these achievements!

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition for just $40/year!

The Scotty Harnden Bridge over Powers Creek (between the horse arena and the business park) was completed at the beginning of 2020 with a commemorative book written by Blue Lake School students containing stories of a troll that lives under that bridge!

The beginning of the great Annie & Mary Rail trail was started and mostly completed in 2020.

This has been a project in the works for years, and it is amazing to see it come to fruition! I enjoy taking my pooch on it for our evening walks!

And just this past couple of weeks, escrow closed on the much anticipated Blue Lake Town Square property.

The City Council held a small ribbon cutting ceremony, and a much larger celebration will take place once COVID restrictions are relaxed.

These are just a few of the incredible events that took place this year alone. Let’s not forget the emergence of the community garden at Perigot Park, the creation of a new Dog Park on the back side of the ballfields at the park, and the introduction of more and more food opportunities than Blue Lake has ever had before!

There is so much to be thankful for this season, Blue Lake. And I am thankful to have been able to go on this journey with you. So, Happy Thanksgiving – Happy Holidays – and may the end of 2020 be just as incredible as what we have experienced so far.















