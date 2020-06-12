Blue Lake Notes: A new place to eat in BL

Summer is here, with its warm weather and river days. While all the large group summer activities that usually happen are cancelled or postponed, there are still some great things coming to Blue Lake.

New food opportunities, community garden, and the construction of a portion of the Annie and Mary Trail – summer will be an exciting time, even as we continue to be safe with each other, wearing masks, staying six feet apart, and not gathering in too large of groups.

Speaking of new food, Blue Lake is growing in this area. Mad River Brewery has a new chef and a new menu, Darcey’s Dinners provides amazing home cooked meals every Friday (menu changes weekly), and now, we have a new place to check out.

At the snack bar near Clemence Field at the park, a new, fresh, vegetarian place has opened up called Virgo Rising Snack Bar. Smoothies, baked potatoes and open face sandwiches are on the menu.

This snack bar is staffed by volunteers and all revenue goes directly back to the Parks and Recreation Department. Come check it out, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.!

While we are on the subject of Parks and Recreation, at the time of this submission, the playground itself is still not open, but park lands are still open for no contact connections like walks, kicking a soccer ball around, or playing a little tennis. Also, the youth summer Camp Perigot will take place this year, it’s just going to be a little different.

Currently, Parks Director Nathan Sailor is working on staffing, planning, and safety precautions to open Camp Perigot in a few weeks. Registration will be available online soon through the City of Blue Lake website and the start date is slated for June 22.

