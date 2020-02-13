Blue Lake Notes: A mad scramble

February is in full swing already. How did that happen so fast? Don’t blink Blue Lake, soon it’ll be March!

There are some events and activities that are coming up that you may want to make sure is on your calendar!

First of all, the Troll under the Bridge writing contest held with the City of Blue Lake and the third and fourth grade students of Blue Lake Elementary is officially over. The winners will be announced on Feb. 14! Once I know who the winners are, I hope to do a special article just for them. Paradise Cay, a local Blue Lake publishing business, will be creating a book of all the students’ stories too! How fun is that?

If you don’t have plans this coming Valentines Day, go to the Logger Bar! Darcey is whipping up a special Valentines dinner, menu still not posted at the time of this article submission. This will be on Friday, Feb. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Logger Bar, 510 Railroad Dr. Cost is $20/plate and apparently, after dinner, Eyes Anonymous will be playing break-up songs and cheesy love songs, so stay later for the music!

The annual Mad Scramble, which is a benefit for the Friends of the Annie and Mary Rail Trail, is this Saturday, Feb. 15! There will be two timed races, a 30 min and 60 min race, with a special kid race in between.

Registration opens the day of the race a 9 a.m. with the first race starting at 11 a.m. Cost is $30 for the timed races. Check in on Monda Way next to Jewell Distillery. Don’t want to race? Come join in the fun and watch as riders go over humps, through obstacles, and tackle the Mad Scramble across the finish line! Check out the Friends of the Annie & Mary Rail Trail Facebook page for more information.

Looking ahead, we have another awesome musical event at the Logger Bar. Mark your calendars for Georgia Ruth and the Reverie on Friday, Feb. 2 from 9 p.m. to 1 minute before midnight! There’s no cover charge, so come on down!

And now for my usual plug of local service. Our town is incredibly lucky to have so many dedicated elected and appointed officials who care about what happens and how it happens.

We have not only our local government in the form of a City Council, but we have four commissions that members of Blue Lake and the sphere of influence participate in. These are members of the community who give feedback and recommendations to the council for direction and legislation.

All of these folks are people like you and me. Some have special skills or interests, which is why they are on these commissions, but all have a love for this town and want to make Blue Lake amazing.

Maybe you have that interest too, but don’t know how to get started? There are several vacancies on the advisory commissions – Economic Development Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission, Public Safety Commission – all with two-year terms.

There are going to be a few openings in July on the Planning Commission, a quasi-judicial commission with some guidelines set forth by the state. The Planning Commission looks at zoning, development, and other planning needs of the city.

Since the Planning Commission terms won’t be available until July, you have time to come to a Planning Commission meeting (third Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. at the Skinner Store) to find out more about what this commission does. And finally, this is an election year.

There will be a couple of openings on the City Council. This is an amazing opportunity for anyone in our town! The nomination period won’t be until this summer, so again, this is a great time to come to meetings, check out what the Council does and how local government works. This could be your next exciting opportunity!!

That’s all for now, but keep your eyes peeled… Blue Lake events spring up like wildflowers!















