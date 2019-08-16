Blue Lake Music Festival makes summer festive

Janine Volkmar

Mad River Union

BLUE LAKE – Whoa, I might as well take my sleeping bag and move into Blue Lake's lovely Perigot Park for the summer.

Really, I just put away the cake carrier and picnic supplies from Annie & Mary Day, from Buddy Brown Blues Fest, and more. Now here's the latest way to celebrate what's left of summer: the Blue Lake Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 17 from noon to 8 p.m. in shady/sunny as you like, Perigot Park..

It's all local music, local food and local adult beverages.

Organizer Marty Maskill is in his eighth year of putting on this five-band-filled festival complete with the extras: children's area, vendors, artisans, and tables from your favorite non-profit groups.

Chief among those is Humboldt Veterans for Peace, Chapter 56, which is sponsoring the event.

An unnamed friend of mine who happens to play in one of the performing bands calls it “The Mortgages for Musicians festival.”

In a way, he's correct. After expenses are covered, Maskill actually pays the bands some of the reasonably priced gate ($10 entry; kids 15 and under free) money. What a concept!

“Some people call it 'The Marty Party,’” Maskill joked. He’s a musician who makes drums and wind instruments.”One of these days I'm going to still be a rock star,” he added, laughing. Even though he lives in Blue Lake he has yet to join that famed group of old-guys-doing-good-for-the-town, The Old Crows. But he may be working up to it.

Gates open at 11 a.m. with The Movers and the Shakers, Drinking Moonlight, Silver Hammer, Jimi Jeff & The Gypsy Band, and The Miracle Show keeping the dancers moving until the sun goes down.

Taco Truck La Barca and It's Alive Kombucha will keep those dancers energized as will the snacks and baked goods for sale by the various participating non-profit groups. New World Water is donating water and Mad River Brewing Company, Six Rivers Brewery, and Lagunitas beer will be available for sale.

Maskill reminds folks to kindly leave the family dog at home.

Tickets are available at Wildberries Marketplace, People's Records, The Works, and at the gate. For more information visit bluelakemusicfest.com.















