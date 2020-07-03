Blue Lake gas station employee arrested after fatal shooting

On Thursday, July 2 at about 9:45 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 200 block of Blue Lake Blvd. in Blue Lake for the report of an armed robbery with shots fired.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a male subject with a gunshot wound to the chest. First responders performed lifesaving efforts on the subject, however, the male succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigators responded to the scene to investigate the death as a homicide.

Further investigation revealed that at about 9:40 p.m. the subject approached an employee and a patron of the business outside, brandishing a firearm in an attempt to rob the store. The employee and patron fled. The man entered the store and proceeded to steal cash and other items.

As a result of their investigation, investigators believe that as the man exited the business, the employee, later identified as 39-year-old Mark Anthony Nelson Jr., approached the subject and shot him. A stolen firearm believed to be associated with the homicide was recovered at the scene.

Nelson Jr. was arrested and booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on charges of murder (PC 187(a)), possession of stolen property (PC 496(a)) and convicted felon in possession of a firearm (PC 29800(a)). He is being held without bail pending arraignment.

The Humboldt County Coroner’s Office is working to determine the identity of the decedent.

This case is being forward to the District Attorney’s Office for review. More information will be released when available and appropriate.

Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at 707-268-2539.