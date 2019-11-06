Big Blue burnup brings cookout, bargains

Mad River Union

ARCATA PLAZA – With Big Blue Café and adjacent stores still closed after last week's fire, both the popular café and the Solutions clothing store next door are trying to make the best of things.

A “Rebuild the Big Blue Café” gofundme.com page has been set up, with a fundraising goal of $5,000.

States the page, “The Big Blue Cafe has been an Arcata community fixture for the last 18 years. Locally owned, the Big Blue has always been proud to serve locally grown and organic food and drinks. Every year the Big Blue has donated to a variety of community organizations from youth sports to community arts events and many more. Now your favorite brunch spot needs your help. During the most recent PG&E blackout a devastating generator fire caused extensive damage to the cafe. While we are still getting information it is clear that the rebuilding process will take a few months and will be very costly. Pitch in to help the Big Blue through this unfortunate event.”

In addition, a “Big Blue Cookout” will take place in Redwood Park this Saturday, Nov. 9 from noon to 5 p.m. Attendees may purchase one main dish with two sides and a drink for $10, with proceeds to benefit Big Blue.

The Solutions sustainable clothing shop will hold an "Everything Must Go" sale Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of their still-closed storefront at 858 G St. on the Plaza in Arcata. All goods are 30 to 50 percent off.

"This might be a cash only sale due to lack of services so be prepared for that," said Solutionsco-owner Kevin Johnson. "Lots and lots of great items that need to go to lighten our load."
















