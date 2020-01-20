Black Jetta fires on vehicle on Samoa Boulevard/255

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office



ARCATA – On Saturday, January 18, 2020, at about 10 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of Samoa Boulevard in Arcata for an assault with a firearm.

The victim’s vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 255 when an older model blackVolkswagen Jetta began trailing the victim’s vehicle. The Jetta pulled alongside of the victim’s vehicle and fired multiple shots. The Jetta then continued to travel westbound on Highway 255. No injuries were sustained during the incident.

The Jetta was occupied by two white male adults. Deputies were unable to locate the Jetta after searching the surrounding area.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.















