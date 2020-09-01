Bike rage felony assault suspect arrested

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

APD ARRESTS FELONY ASSAULT SUSPECT

On Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at approximately 3:19 p.m., Investigators with the Arcata Police Department, with assistance from the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, contacted 56-year old Bryan Wayne Bach, at a residence in the 4800 block of Union Street in Eureka.

Through tips from community members, Bach was identified as the felony assault and felony vandalism suspect sought by APD following a bicycle road-rage incident at the Union Town Shopping Center.

APD placed Bach under arrest and he was booked at the Humboldt County Correctional Facility, on the following charges:

PC 245(A)(1)-Assault with a Deadly Weapon

PC 594(b)(1)-Felony Vandalism

APD would like to thank the community for assisting in Bach's identification and apprehension.

Note: An Instagram account for Bryan Wayne Bach (@veloabuelo) lists photos of a bicycle similar to the one in the security video.
















