Bigfoot Daze canceled due to COVID

Bigfoot Daze, scheduled for Sept. 4, has been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19 and the spread of the delta variant.

The Willow Creek Chamber of Commerce sent out the following email on Wednesday night, Aug. 4:

We have taken into consideration updated local, county, state and national guidelines on holding large group events during Covid.

We value our community and know this is disappointing. We appreciate your patience, understanding and even your frustrations.

We would like to thank all the volunteers, sponsors, vendors, parade participants and community members who have been so excited and supportive of the event.

This event is not going away. Bigfoot Daze will be back in 2022! Let’s all do everything we can to make sure it happens safely next year!

We will be refunding all fees in the next week or so. People who paid through Paypal will receive a refund while people who paid with cash or check will receive a check in the mail.

Email [email protected] with any questions.


























































