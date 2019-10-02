Behold beauty at 2019’s final Trinidad Art Night

TRINIDAD – The final 2019 Trinidad Art Nights! takes lace this Friday Oct. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. Note: Circus of the Elements will provide roaming entertainment throughout Trinidad instead of Fire Dancing. No skate ramps due to earlier sunset.

• Forbes and Associates, 343 Main St.; A personal journey to Humboldt and Beyond, Richard Clompus, color and black & white photographs.

• Headies Pizza and Pour, 359 Main St.; Rick Tolley, Landscape Artist.

• Moonstone Crossing, 529 Trinity St.; Kathy Reid, wheat weaving.

• Ned Simmons Gallery, 380 Janis Court (Trinidad Coastal Land Trust); Presenting a Plein Air show including work from artists Paul Rickard, Antoinette Magyar, John Crater, Rick Tolley, Connie Butler, Andrew Daniels, Stock Schlueter, Dolores Terry, John Jameton, Jody Bryan, Richard Stockwell, Steve Porter, and Bjorn Lundeen.

• Redwood Coast Vacation Rentals, 361 Main St. ‘Let it Flow,’ Jessica Beck, abstract acrylic on canvas.

• Saunders Plaza, (parking lot area near Murphy’s Market); Jenni & David and the Sweet Soul Band. Facepainting by G’s Facepainting. Music sponsored by Merchants of Saunder’s Plaza. Also enjoy a game of Corn Hole.

• Seascape Restaurant and Pier, 1 Bay St.; Trinidad School Art Contest Winners. Students at Trinidad School used several different art mediums to represent pelagic birds in an art contest coordinated by the North Coast Seabird Protection Network and the Bureau of Land Management.

• The Lighthouse Grill, 355 Main St.; Paintings by Antoinette “Toni” Magyar. Acrylic on canvas.

• Trinidad Art Gallery, 490 Trinity St.; Featured artists are fabric and bead artist Oceana Madrone along with their newest member, acrylic painter Mara Friedman. Music played by TAG members Howdy Emerson and JD Jeffries. Wine pour will benefit the Clarke Museum.

• Trinidad Eatery and Gallery, 607 Parker Road. Rick Gustafson, Fine Art Photography.

• Trinidad Elementary School, 300 Trinity St., Boffer Ring (Styrofoam Sword Play) in the field behind the school.

• Trinidad Museum, 400 Janis Court (next to library) Trinidad Museum celebrates its 10th Anniversary in the Sangster-Watkins-Underwood home moved from its location north of the Marine Laboratory to the Saunders Family-donated parcel, and rehabilitated between 2006 and 2009, when the museum opened on September 26. A Photography Room exhibit on the buildings’ history will be in place. Jazz standards and original music by NancyB & The Do Rites.















