Be part of a big ol’ Bioblitz

SnapShot Hum Coast Bioblitz

HUMBOLDT – Calling all nature lovers and beach-goers! Did you know that the Humboldt Coast is extremely diverse and home to thousands of plant and animal species? That’s why we need your eyes and smartphones to help gather observations along the Humboldt Coast from Monday, Aug. 17 to Monday, Augh.31 for the SnapShot Hum Coast Bioblitz.

What is a Bioblitz, you ask? A Bioblitz gives community members the opportunity to explore and connect with the landscape, learn to identify local species, and to contribute useful research-quality data that scientists can use to understand more about our unique region.

Snapshot Hum Coast is hosted locally by Friends of the Dunes, Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, Humboldt Baykeeper and California State Park North Coast Redwoods.

This local Bioblitz is part of the annual Snapshot Cal Coast, a statewide effort to record coastal biodiversity put on by the California Academy of Sciences.

During this local, physically-distanced Bioblitz, we encourage you and members of your household to visit any coastal locations in Humboldt County, snap pictures of your observations, and upload them to the SnapShot Hum Coast Project in the iNaturalist App.

iNaturalist is very user-friendly, whether you are nature-curious or a knowledgeable naturalist. No expertise of local plant and animal species is required! Once recorded, other users can confirm the species or offer an alternative identification.

The goal of this two-week Bioblitz is not only to have fun exploring nature, but to also collect data that will help create a snapshot in time of biodiversity along the Humboldt Coast.

The information that you gather and upload to iNaturalist will help scientists understand species and habitat changes now and in the future.

Be sure to keep an eye on SnapShot Hum Coast Facebook event page for fun challenges, the opportunity to win prizes, and helpful iNaturalist how-to videos.

