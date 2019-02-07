Be Jada’s Valentine with her sweet and savory Cupid Crunch

Valentine's Day is a great time to create a tasty treat for your sweetie. It's so much nicer than buying some ugly hair ornament they will never wear.

One awesome thing about holidays is they provide an excuse for gluttony which I, for one, welcome with unbridled enthusiasm, If I sit down and eat a box of chocolates on a Thursday in January it's just depraved and depressing, but on February 14th it's feeling loved and appreciating the good things in life.

This is particularly true if your loved one/child/pal has made said treats. If you are the creator, rather than receiver, the pluses include licking utensils, saving money, and if you make the confection below, using zero packaging. Don't forget shopping locally! You can probably get the equivalent products at most natural food stores, but I found Eureka Natural Foods in McKiinleyville had just what I wanted.

Show your love for your honey and love for your planet, with this eco-friendly confection. All the ingredients are available at the bulk bins in Eureka Natural Foods in McKinleyville, mostly organic, so if you bring bags and containers you don't throw away any packaging.

Cupid Crunch ingredients

1/2 cup each: dried strawberries, dried cranberries, dried cherries, almonds with salt

1 cup granola, your choice

1 cup pretzels

8 cups either white chocolate bits or chocolate chips

Note: you could also do both white and dark and swirl.

Prepare your dry ingredients (everything not chocolate): Break up the pretzels into bite-size bits, coarsely chop the almonds. Combine all dry ingredients except granola; set aside.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Evenly distribute the granola over the paper.

Heat a few inches of water to simmer in a double boiler, and in the top pot over the hot water, slowly melt your choc. You could also microwave it, I haven't ever done it, but I think if you take it out and stir it every 20 seconds or so that should work.

Pour melted chocolate over granola. Use a spatula to spread and evenly distribute chocolate to make a roughly even layer. While chocolate is still warm, scatter all remaining ingredients evenly over chocolate; use your spatula to press them in slightly.

Refrigerate for at least an hour, turn over and peel off parchment. Break into eating size pieces. Box, bow, and give to loved one!















