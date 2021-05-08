Bayside Corners: Welcome to Seven Seas Surf & Cycle in Sunny Brae Center

We don’t have a large number of businesses in the greater Bayside area, so I was excited when the sign for Seven Seas Surf & Cycle appeared at number 64 in Sunny Brae Center.

Owner Benji Conrad is a Bayside resident and he has a lot of experience with bikes. Originally from the northeastern U.S., he headed west and opened a bike shop, Refried Cycles, in San Francisco. He relocated to Humboldt in 2011 and worked for Adventures Edge for five years, where he got to know the local bike scene. The West Coast also lured him to surfing, so his new shop combines the two.

One of the odd effects of the COVID pandemic has been to make many ordinarily plentiful items rather scarce. Being at home and having to avoid busy indoor spaces has led many of us seek out interesting outdoor activities.

Some of these scarcities, like the early run on toilet paper or the shortage of seeds, garden tools and canning supplies last fall, have been remedied. Other items, like bicycles, surfboards and wetsuits, are still hard to come by, due to shortages of raw materials (like rubber) and disruptions in global manufacturing and supply chains.

Though he has lined up suppliers, most simply don’t have any inventory to pass along. So Benji has done the next best thing. He has brought in a variety of used bikes and boards for sale, and is keeping busy with repairs and tune-ups. So... anyone out there with a bike you no longer need, or one that is due for some TLC... now might be the time to bring it in. He can even do repairs on electric bikes.

Like most of us, Benji is thinking ahead to a post-pandemic future. He is featuring local art on the walls and hopes to have regular Arts! Arcata opening receptions once we can all get together.

Work by two local artists currently liven up the shop’s walls: landscape photography by Jimmy Callian and paintings and digital art by Alex Escudero.

Seven Seas Surf & Cycle is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (707) 630.3309 for more information, or stop by to say hello!

Last week I promised more info about the lawsuits impacting some local grange halls, and that is still to come. Mark your calendar for Thursday, May 13 from 5 to 6 p.m., when KMUD Radio 88.1 FM will host a call-in show about the current lawsuits between the California State Grange and local community halls that were former granges (including Baysde). I’ll have some background next week, just before the show.

And as always, send news, comments or random musings to [email protected]. Thanks for your input!
















