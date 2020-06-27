Bayside Corners: There’s more going on in Bayside than meets the eye

Welcome! The area surrounding the junction of Old Arcata and Jacoby Creek roads was historically called Bayside Corners, thus the name of our new occasional column.

There is a lot more going on in Bayside than meets the eye!

Farmers in Bayside provide healthy locally grown food for our community. Farm Shares for Redwood Roots Farm and newcomer Caudal Fin Farm at Kokte Ranch are both fully subscribed at this time and are providing delicious organic produce and flowers to more than 200 area families.

This month Jacoby Creek Land Trust will hold its monthly Grass Fed Beef Sale on Saturday, June 27 from 9 a.m. until noon at Kokte Ranch and Nature Preserve, 2182 Old Arcata Road. Contact j[email protected] or call (707) 822-0900 for more information about how to make a purchase.

Further down the road towards Arcata, the restaurant across from Jacoby Creek School has recently been taken on by Margie Vitalie, her sister Maria and her mother Mary Jane, hence the new name Bayside Trio Café.

They were shuttered by the COVID crisis just after they took over, but are now open and ready to serve you Wednesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They have COVID-appropriate indoor and outdoor seating, including a cozy private nook that can seat eight or more, though it is best to call to reserve it at (707) 822-4423.

For now, the menu is the same locally sourced healthy mix of breakfasts, bagels, salads, soup, paninis, specialty coffees and yummy baked goods (including vegan and gluten free options) that the cafe is known for, but we hear that these ladies are amazing cooks. Let’s hope some of their Filipino specialties will be on offer soon!

Bayside Community Hall also has a lot going on.The latest step in an ambitious restoration plan was completed in March, with the installation of a full commercial kitchen.

You probably haven’t seen it yet because the Hall had to close to public events due to COVID, however, the kitchen is being used to help the community.

A coalition of volunteers spearheaded by Humboldt Mutual Aid, with some funding from Humboldt Area Foundation are using the dining area as a storage and staging depot for emergency supplies and the kitchen for preparation of hot meals to be delivered to those in need.

You can volunteer to help, or request help for yourself or others, by visiting the humboldtmutualaid Facebook page.

Some of you may have attended the amazing San Jose Taiko Swingposium event that was held at the Hall in January. A group of Taiko drumming enthusiasts grew out of the planning for that event, and they hold virtual drumming sessions on Tuesday evenings, with instructor Gary Ronne leading the group from the hall. Interested in joining or watching? Contact [email protected].

Got a Bayside news item to share? Or a question about Bayside past or present?

Contact us at [email protected] or call (707) 599-3192 and we’ll include you in our next update. Stay safe and we hope to see you in Bayside soon!















