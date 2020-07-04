Bayside Corners: There once was a hill near the bay

Jacoby Creek Elementary may be closed, but the school garden is in full swing.

Led by Sue Moore and a small group of volunteers, the garden includes all kinds of food plants, fruit trees, native plants for pollinators, bird and bee houses and lots of colorful flowers.

The Maximillian and native Wooly sunflowers, Bolander’s phacelia, Alastroemeria and Clarkia are particularly spectacular right now.

Located right next to the school on Old Arcata Road, the garden is there for anyone to enjoy as they walk by, and can be visited by students and families, by appointment, and with proper COVID precautions. Volunteers are always welcome!

The garden is growing a lot of food which will be made available to local school families. For more information or to volunteer contact Sue Moore at [email protected].

During the pandemic, the Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located about 3/4 mile down Jacoby Creek Road, are holding virtual services via Zoom every Sunday at 11 a.m. They are preceded by a religious education service at 10:30 a.m. led by RE director Suzanne Kimmel.

More information about the fellowship’s philosophy, and recordings of past services, are available on their website at huuf.org. The HUUF also have sad news to report: their beloved minister of one year, the Rev. Anthony Mtuaswas Johnson, is leaving to be with his family in Arizona.

He recently lost an aunt and trying to negotiate arrangements for her was of course very difficult.

He and his wonderful wife Lydia will be greatly missed. A transformation team of Fellowship leaders is meeting to determine how to best go forward.

This month, 160 years ago, the Humboldt Times reported that a wagon road was being constructed around the bay to connect what is now Arcata and Eureka. As of June 22, 1861, the road had reached Brainard’s Point (where the Bracut Industrial Park is now).

Just over a year later, in August 1962, the road was reported complete, which seems quite impressive. But imagine the difficulties of maintenance!

By September 1863, there were complaints about sections in a poor state of repair. Brainard’s Point was originally a large hill in the middle of the saltmarsh.

In 1900, a passage through the hill was cut for a railroad trestle (Bracut = Brainard’s cut), and later the hill was completely flattened and used as fill and a dyke to create pastureland. Next time you drive this way, try to imagine a hill coming right up to the Bay!

Got a Bayside news item to share? Or a question about Bayside past or present?

Contact us at [email protected] or (707) 599-3192 and we’ll include you in our next update. Stay safe and we hope to see you in Bayside soon!















