Bayside Corners: The biodiversity of Jacoby Creek

This week’s peek at Bayside is brought to you courtesy of Humboldt State University Environmental Science and Management students Marcos Sosa, Auston Teague and Maeve Flynn, who are working towards the restoration of wetlands and riparian areas at the Kokte Ranch and Nature Preserve in Bayside.

As part of their senior capstone project, they have completed a survey to determine what species of plants are currently at the site and will make recommendations about what types of native plants could be established to benefit pollinators and increase biodiversity and species richness in the area.

Senior Maeve Flynn explained, “We’re super excited to be working on our Humboldt State Capstone project with the Jacoby Creek Land Trust. Being from the Bay area and Sacramento area, we are super stoked to learn about the local ecology in the North Coast Region and work with such a community focused organization.”

As part of their project, the students are creating a suggested trail circling the pond so that everyone can enjoy it as much as the Pacific tree frogs and corvids do. Another important aspect of the project is finding ways to continue to make this space functional for both native ecology, neighboring landowners, and visitors.

Senior Auston Teague noted, “We’re all in our final year at HSU and the opportunity to work with the JCLT has been amazing so far. It’s wonderful to participate in efforts to increase native ecology and biodiversity. This opportunity, coupled with the opportunities often presented to us at the pond site (things like catching tiny frogs and petting cows) has been such a joy, especially given the distanced times we are all living in.”

“We’re really excited to work with JCLT on this project and hope to continue working with them in the future,” finished senior Marcos Sosa, “We look forward to sharing our final recommendations with the JCLT and eventually seeing the off channel pond site come to life with pollinators, plants, and people alike.”

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition for just $40/year!

Over at Bayside Community Hall, the Bayside cohort of Humboldt Mutual Aid is doing a winter clothing drive. They will accept donations of gently used, warm winter items, adult size medium and larger, for distribution to those in need. Jackets and coats, sweaters, hats and socks, along with sleeping bags or warm blankets, are welcome.

Donations can be dropped off on Tuesdays and Thursdays, when the group is at the Hall kitchen preparing hot meals.

As always, send your questions, comments and Bayside news to [email protected].















