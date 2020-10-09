Bayside Corners: Tacos by the Creek coming Oct. 17

Well, election season is now fully and truly upon us, with yard signs popping up and local papers filled with letters about candidates, measures and propositions.

Along with that comes various reports about signs being stolen or defaced; in Bayside, I’ve gotten reports of election vandalism for both local measures and the presidential election, and affecting both sides.

Just a plea to everyone... please be respectful of folks expressing their views by putting up signs on their property. It takes courage to put your views out there and it is always good to be reminded that your neighbors can think differently than you do.

As we get deeper into fall, there will be fewer opportunities for outdoor events. Here is one that looks tasty: Jacoby Creek Land Trust and TRIB Research invite the community to Tacos by the Creek on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Kokte Ranch and Nature Preserve, 2182 Old Arcata Rd. in Bayside.

Menu offerings will include Beef Shank Tacos or Wild Mushroom and Winter Squash Tacos with fresh salsas on the side and fresh pressed cider. Ingredients sourced from Kokte Ranch and Nature Preserve / Caudal Fin Farm include grass-fed beef, cabbage, carrots, onions, kale, bell and jalapeño peppers, cucumbers, winter squash, apples, cilantro and Mexican oregano.

Participants may pick up a taco plate and cider and enjoy them at the beautiful 63 acre Kokte Ranch or take them home to savor them there. Picnic sites will be located in the pasture and the Jacoby Creek trail will be open. Tickets are available at jclandtrust.org/tacos-by-the-creek and are priced on a sliding scale. Purchasers will set a pick-up time between noon and 4 p.m.

Proceeds from this event support habitat restoration of Jacoby Creek for the benefit of native salmonid species and fisheries genetics research into unique species and life history types found in Northern California.

This work is led by TRIB Research, a new project that connects local farms, fresh food, and fisheries research within our community.

Sam Kannry, one of the founders of TRIB, is a fisheries biologist as well as the farming genius behind the beautiful Caudal Fin Farm. She and her collaborating researcher Sam Rizza will be the Taco chefs. More information about TRIB at jclandtrust.org.

This event plan has been approved by Humboldt County under the spectator-free event planning process. Event protocols include staggered picnic pick-up times, socially distanced picnicking locations, proper use of face coverings when not seated with household members, and county approved cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

Questions? Contact [email protected] or (707) 822-0900. Bayside news to share? Contact [email protected] or (707) 599-3192.
















