Bayside Corners: Reserve your ticket to the Fall Makers Fair

Sunday, Sept. 20 is going to be a busy day in Bayside. The Fall Makers Fair has more than 35 participating makers so far, all from within Humboldt County.

Artists working in wood, leather, ceramics, glass, textiles, painting, drawing and printmaking are represented, along with producers of jams, preserves and honey, and makers of herbal and wellness products.

Several area nonprofits will have informational tables.

There is still time to join the fun as a vendor or information table. Use the contact info below.

The fair will be held at three outdoor locations: Bayside Community Hall’s backyard at the center, and the Kokte Ranch of Jacoby Creek Land Trust and Redwood Roots Farm at the two ends of the route.

It is just over a mile total between the sites... a nice walk or bike ride for those who want to leave the car behind. The sites include two amazing gardens which are worth a visit all on their own.

Visitor entry to the fair is free, but controlling the flow of visitors is important for COVID safety. You can reserve entry tickets at baysidecommunityhall.org.

Each visitor should book one ticket for the site where they will start their visit. At check in, visitors will receive a program listing all of the vendors and locations, and that program will serve as their entry ticket for the other sites.

This is a tricky system and it is going to take a bit of effort from everyone... feel free to call if you have questions or need help booking your tickets.

This will likely be one of the few opportunities to meet and directly support artists this season. Please spread the word and help support our artist and maker community.

Full information about the Fair, including vendor information, ticket link and current list of participants, can be found at baysidecommunityhall.org; use the Bayside Fall Makers Fair link from the home page. If you have questions or need help, contact [email protected] or call (707) 599-3192.















