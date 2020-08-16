Bayside Corners: Picnic on the land for the land

So many local businesses, organizations and individuals are working hard to find creative ways to stay sane and maintain some sense of normalcy in these decidedly not normal times.

A great example is Jacoby Creek Land Trust, which invites the community to a Farm to Fork Benefit Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 29 at Kokte Ranch and Nature Preserve, 2182 Old Arcata Rd. in Bayside.

Best of Humboldt award-winning chef Brett Shuler will be serving Thai braised beef shank or tofu with lemongrass and ginger, rice noodle with pickled garden vegetables, salad greens, and blackberry cake.

The drink menu features rose or blackberry sangria, hard ginger lemonade, blueberry mint lemonade and iced tea.

Many of the ingredients are sourced from Land Trust property including sustainable grass-fed beef from the Ranch and fruits and vegetables from Caudal Fin Farm.

Meals will be individually packed for pick-up in eco-friendly packaging. Participants may choose to take them home or to enjoy them at the beautiful 63-acre Kokte Ranch; bring a blanket for a picnic, or some folding chairs for tailgate style.

Jacoby Creek Land Trust will provide guided tours of the nature preserve at this family-friendly event. JCLT has received approval from Humboldt County under the spectator-free event planning process.

Event protocols include staggered picnic pick-up times, socially distanced picnicking locations, proper use of face coverings when not seated with household members, and county approved cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

Tickets are available at jclandtrust.org. Proceeds from this event support current Land Trust projects including:

• Historic Hay Barn Restoration at Kokte Ranch

• Developing Kokte Ranch as a community venue

• Building a rainwater catchment system for crops and fruit trees

• Installation of a hoop house to propagate native plants and food crops

• Restoration activities along Jacoby Creek

• Stocking the JCLT tool shed to support volunteer restoration activities

For more information about the event or the Land Trust, contact [email protected] or (707) 822-0900.

Got some news from greater Bayside you’d like to share? Contact [email protected] or (707) 599-3192.















