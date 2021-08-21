Bayside Corners: Meet poet Jacqueline Suskin

Not many people manage to make a living doing what they love, especially if that love is poetry. But here in Bayside we have Jacqueline Suskin. Jacqueline is many things, but above all, she is a poet.

Jacqueline studied poetry on a scholarship at Florida State University, and after graduating, set off to explore the country and figure out what she might do for a living. Poetry didn’t seem like an option, so she delved into permaculture, learning about the magic of nurturing soil and seed.

Then, in June 2009, she met Zach Huston, a poet and conceptual artist who was doing something radical he called poemstore, creating poems on demand at street fairs and festivals: the solitary act of writing transformed into performance art, with an intense dose of personal connection at its core.

Jacqueline had to try it. So she set up her typewriter at an Oakland street fair, beginning her own journey with poemstore. A customer approaches, names a topic, a couple of questions and answers are exchanged, and a poem is produced, on a perfectly-sized small sheet of paper, on a manual typewriter. The poet reads the finished poem out loud, signs the sheet and gives it to the buyer.

There is always a reaction. Tears. Laughter. A personal connection. A seeing and a being seen. The whole process takes about five minutes. The cost: pay what you like.

She was hooked. Performance poetry became a big part of Jacqueline’s life. And her first steady poemstore “job” was at the Arcata Farmer’s Market. Later she spent five years in LA, doing the Hollywood Farmers Market plus events and street fairs.

Her whole setup was packed on to a custom rigged bicycle—table, umbrella, typewriter, chair, paper—which she rode around LA in defiance of a world that said you couldn’t get by without a car.

Jacqueline has been back in Humboldt for some time, serving as Artist-in-Residence at Folklife Farm in Bayside (I’ll tell you about Folklife another time). She doesn’t do a regular market gig anymore, but you can order a custom poem at her website. And the cost is still pay what you like. The poem will be typed and mailed to the buyer. Paper, envelope, one-of-a-kind. What a radical concept.

Jacqueline estimates she has sent 40,000 spontaneous poems out into the world. No carbons. Each the property of just one person. But she is also the author of seven books, including a couple of self-help, personal realization volumes, and a 3-volume poetry series, The Edge of the Continent, about three California settings that have shaped her life: The Forest (Humboldt), The City (LA), and The Desert (Joshua Tree).

Jacqueline will be leaving Humboldt in October, headed for her next adventure in Detroit. But she will offer a special reading from her Humboldt poetry volume on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Elk Head/College Cove in Trinidad, where she will read poems in the setting that inspired them.

Listeners should meet at the Elk Head/College Cove parking area at 3 p.m. for the short walk to the reading site. Wear warm clothes and a mask, bring a chair or blanket if you’d like to sit, and bring money to buy a book after the reading.

Check out jacquelinesuskin.com for reading details, and more info about Jacqueline and her work. You can even order a poem! If you have questions, contact her at (513) 633-8090.

And now for the boring, but important, stuff: The City of Arcata has put out a Draft EIR for the Old Arcata Road Improvement/Roundabout project. Printed documents can be reviewed at Arcata City Hall or Arcata Library, or at cityofarcata.org/720/Old-Arcata-Road-Design-Project. Public comments may be made until September 27. The public hearing, by Zoom, is scheduled for Oct. 12.















