Bayside Corners: Learn about pollinators in beautiful Bayside

Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 26, when a “walk ‘n’ roll” style community activity around Bayside will explore the world of essential pollinators and how we, as individuals and as a community, can help them.

The day-long event (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) is organized by Sue Moore, the dedicated volunteer leader of the Jacoby Creek School Garden, and Stephanie Mietz, executive director of the Jacoby Creek Land Trust. This is a chance for participants of all ages to learn about the incredible role pollinators play in our world through displays and hands-on activities.

The Jacoby Creek School Garden is in full and glorious bloom right now and its native shrubs and plants will form an interpretive exhibit about solitary bees, creating Mason bee habitat, and how to plant for both native pollinators and honey bees. Plants raised in the garden will be available for a small donation.

At Kokte Ranch, home of the Jacoby Creek Land Trust, there will be displays on honey bees and bee keeping, building a bird house, how to develop a wildlife friendly pond, bats and their habitat, and a delightful refuge exhibit by Denise Seeger. JCLT volunteers will be available for guided riparian walks along Jacoby Creek and local artists will lead art activities for children, reminding us of pollinators’ natural beauty.

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition for just $40/year!

And at the midpoint between these venues, Bayside Community Hall will be open for snacks and beverages.

According to co-organizer Sue Moore, “A day doesn’t pass without further evidence of the decline of essential native pollinators, the impact of habitat destruction, and the world’s future with climate change. We can improve our local habitat, gather as a community to make scientifically informed decisions to support, enhance, and improve our local natural environment. I hope the community will join us at this kickoff event.”

I’ll have more specifics about the activity line-up as the event draws nearer. In the mean time, you can get more info by emailing Sue at [email protected].

And another Save the Date: On Thursday, June 17 at 6 p.m., Bayside Community Hall will hold a community meeting about the grange lawsuit and the future of the Hall. The meeting will be accessible in-person at the hall and by Zoom. More info to come next week. Those wishing to attend via zoom need to email [email protected] to request a link, so that the organizers can figure out how many zoom links will be needed.

As always, send questions, comments, news or suggestions to [email protected] or call (707) 599-3192.















