Bayside Corners: Kitchen keeping busy

Bayside Community Hall will offer a fresh-cooked Brunch To-Go on Sunday, July 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The made-from scratch menu offers a choice of vegetable-cheese frittata or sun-dried tomato tofu cup, accompanied by sides of home-style potatoes, beans and greens, mixed fruit salad and a fresh-baked muffin.

The meal is vegetarian, with vegan and gluten free options. Orders were taken online through Thursday July 23, with meals picked up in the hall parking lot Sunday.

Masks and social distancing will be required! Musical duo Braemar (Marla Joy on flute, Braeden Lewis on guitar) will play a mix of jazz, Celtic and classics outside during the pick-up hours.

This brunch takes the place of the Hall’s usual quarterly community pancake breakfast, just one of the many types of events that are on indefinite hold across our community due to the COVID-crisis.

This is especially sad for Bayside Community Hall, which completed a full remodel of its large community kitchen in early March. Their April pancake breakfast was to be the grand unveiling of the new kitchen to the community, but that was, of course, cancelled, along with more than a dozen other scheduled events.

But the kitchen is not sitting unused. The Hall Board voted to make it available at no charge to several local groups providing aid to those in need.

Since April, thousands of meals have been prepared in the kitchen, and the dining area has been used as a storage depot from which community members can request needed supplies which are picked up and delivered to them. All of this work is done by community volunteers.

All proceeds from the upcoming brunch will support the Hall’s participation in this community relief work. Have a yummy meal, help the Hall, and help your community!

For more information and to place your brunch order, go to baysidecommunityhall.org. If you have questions or need help ordering, email [email protected] or call (707) 599-3192.















