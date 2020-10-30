Bayside Corners: Join an EPIC Fall Celebration

Thanks to everyone who came out for fundraisers the last two weeks in Bayside. JCLT’s Tacos at the Creek and Brunch in Bayside at the Community Hall each served about 200 meals!

Both meals incorporated primarily local products and were prepared with love and care by dedicated volunteers to make for truly one-of-a-kind experiences.

Another very special to-go dining option will be produced and served from the Bayside Community Hall on Friday, Nov. 6 as part of EPIC’s Virtual Fall Celebration fundraiser. A three-course farm-to-table meal will be prepared by Natalia Boyce, and available for pick-up from 4 to 6 p.m.

They are also offering an online auction and live zoom entertainment featuring Congressman Jared Huffman and musical sets by Joanne Rand and Casey Neill.

Since 1977, the Environmental Protection Information Center has been at the forefront of forest protection, ensuring that state and federal agencies follow their mandate to uphold environmental laws and protect endangered species. This is their largest fundraiser of the year. Get all the details (including SoHum offerings) at epic.salsalabs.org/epics2020virtualfallcelebrationbringingthewildtoyou/.

Special thanks to Jim and Paul, and any other Bayside folks responsible for cleanup of the fence line at the junction of Old Arcata and Jacoby Creek roads. This area can really become a weedy, litter-filled eyesore, but it is looking great right now!

Bayside Corners board member Maggie Gainer is always reminding me how important it is to keep such common areas looking nice. Folks are less apt to litter and cars tend to drive more slowly when an area looks tidy and cared-for.

JCLT will hold its next locally raised grass fed beef sale on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at Kokte Ranch and Nature Preserve, 2182 Old Arcata Rd. Contact [email protected] or call (707) 822-0900 for more information about how to make a purchase.

I’m really feeling the change of season now. Shorter days, colder nights, and big changes in what kinds of produce are available in our markets.

We noticed this in preparing last weekend’s Brunch in Bayside. From one week to the next, produce like zucchini, cucumbers and tomatoes virtually disappeared from local markets, and late season crops like beets, parsnips and garlic showed up.

Redwood Roots starts its Early Winter Farm Share next week. Apples and pears are still in full swing. The Bayside apple press has generated over 100 gallons of juice and is still available for use. You can reserve with the link at baysidecommunityhall.org.

As always... if you have Bayside news to share, let me know! Email [email protected] or call (707) 599-3192.
















