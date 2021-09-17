Bayside Corners: Jacoby Creek study will improve fish, flooding bg

Anyone who drives Old Arcata Road in the winter knows that there can be quite a bit of flooding in the Jacoby Creek valley.

Most noticeable to passers-through is a quarter-mile section around the Jacoby Creek Bridge that floods most every year, sending a stream of muddy water across the road.

Brave folks in high clearance vehicles can often drive through the water, but sometimes the road has to be closed. Residents of Graham Road, just south of the bridge, also experience persistent flooding, and it is not unusual for the fields to become shallow swamps, forcing livestock to higher ground.

With so much development along the creek, sorting out exactly what is happening and why, and what to do about it, is rather a challenge.

But the Jacoby Creek Land Trust (JCLT) is working to do just that. They have received primary funding from the State Coastal Conservancy, and additional support from the County of Humboldt, to carry out a feasibility study about how best to enhance aquatic habitat quality and reduce flooding impacts in the lower Jacoby Creek valley.

Their focus area is the Jacoby Creek valley from Brookwood Bridge to Humboldt Bay.

Major components of the study include:

1. Stakeholder engagement and consultation with a technical working group.

2. Collecting necessary data and information to characterize existing conditions and understand the geomorphic context of the project area.

3. Developing a hydraulic model to support analysis of existing conditions, sea level rise scenarios, and improvement options.

4. Developing schematic drawings for up to ten conceptual designs and identifying the three project alternatives that rank the highest for feasibility and achieving community-supported goals and objectives.

5. Preparing a Stream Corridor Management Plan to guide stewardship of in-channel woody debris and riparian areas.

It is a big project for our little valley, so there are many players involved. JCLT has contracted with the engineering firm GHD for data collection, analysis and plan development. JCLT is the grantee and the County of Humboldt and City of Arcata are co-project leaders. U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, NOAA-National Marine Fisheries Service, California Department of Fish & Wildlife, and Humboldt State University will all provide technical assistance.

A survey to collect information about community members’ experiences, values, and goals will soon be mailed to residents of the study area.

Responses to this survey will be collected and discussed at a community meeting that will be held in October.

Any community member who is interested in learning more, or in being part of the survey or stakeholder meeting, should contact JCLT at [email protected].
















