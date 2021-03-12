Bayside Corners: It’s all about food in beautiful Bayside

Everything seems to be about food in my Bayside news these days... here is a smattering of what’s going on.

Bayside Trio Café, across from Jacoby Creek School, was finally able to re-open now that we are back in the red zone. The new owners took charge of the business just a couple of months before COVID began, then wham... what a way to start out. But they are back and the food and coffee are great, as always. So please stop in and say hello.

For the last couple of weeks, volunteers for Centro del Pueblo have used the Bayside Community Hall to prepare 100 Wellness Boxes for distribution to immigrant residents throughout Humboldt. The boxes include food, immune support, winter clothing, hygiene products, traditional remedies and PPE. For more information about Centro del Pueblo, check out cdpueblo.com.

Today, March 10 is the last day to place orders for the Thai-Inspired Benefit Dinner (to go) at Bayside Hall on Saturday, March 13. The 4-course menu by Casandra Kelly, plus Bubble Tea, is being prepared by an amazing team of volunteers to raise money to support Arcata Mutual Aid’s Hot Food program, which collects overstock food and turns in into hot meals for those who need it. For more information, or to place an order, go to baysidecommunityhall.org or call (707) 599-3192.

There is still plenty of time to place an order for Arcata Rotary’s Drive-By Tri Tip Dinner which will be distributed from Bayside Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 20. The dinner includes grilled tri-tip, rosemary potatoes and cole slaw for $20. For vegetarians there are veggie kabobs with rosemary potatoes and four bean salad. Apple or chocolate silk pies (whole or by the slice) from Slice of Humboldt Pie plus Trinity River Wines are also on offer. Orders should be placed by Thursday, March 18.

Arcata Rotary participates in all kinds of good work both locally and around the world, and proceeds support those projects.

For all the details, and to place your order, check out arcatarotary.org.

Finally, Bayside Hall now has a Little Free Pantry, courtesy of Cooperation Humboldt, located just outside the kitchen porch door.

It is kept stocked by Arcata Mutual Aid volunteers. For more information about the Little Free Pantry program, check out cooperationhumboldt.com/lfp.

As always, send Bayside news or just check in and say hi, by email to [email protected] or call/text to (707) 599-3192.















