Bayside Corners: Holiday Market features 25 local artists & craftspeople

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. It is going to be a strange holiday season. We need to limit multi-household gatherings.

Traditional events have been cancelled or gone virtual. Local artists are missing the holiday fairs where they show their work, leaving local shoppers without favorite opportunities to find one of a kind gifts for holiday giving.

To help fill this void, Amy Whitlatch has organized a Holiday Market to be held at Bayside Community Hall from Friday, Nov. 27 to Saturday, Dec. 19.

For this special event, she is gathering the work of 25 local artists and craftspeople. Unlike typical crafts fairs, where each artist staffs his or her own space, this is more of a pop-up store, with only two or three staff on site at any time, allowing more visitors to the market while still observing social distancing for COVID safety.

A great variety of work will be available. In fact, I thought I was familiar with most of the local artists and vendors, but there are several on the list that are new to me!

Amy, the organizer, is the owner of Amy’s Almost Perfect, offering sewn products like aprons in addition to a well-known line of flour sack towels printed with unique designs.

She will be showing her own work, and will be joined by two other vendors specializing in sewn and printed fabric products: masks and other sewn items from Frog1 Frog2 and colorful screen-printed items from longtime favorite Thimbleberry Threads.

Jewelry offerings range from the classic designs of Christina Anastasia to the zero-waste upcycled products of Plastic Uniquely Recycled. Go Send Love and Pen + Pine will show their lines of hand-drawn illustrated products and ceramics will be represented by the work of three well-known artists with very different styles: Dominic DiMauro, Elaine Shore and Peggy Loudon.

David Kelley Woodworking and McClure Designs will offer wood items large and small and Rebekah Evans Acrylic Pour will show original paintings and products printed with them.

There will be lots of yummy stocking stuffers from food producers. Braids and wreaths from The Garlic People, and jams sweet and savory from Oceanside Jam, Diane’s Sweet Heat, and Joanna’s Jam.

Other condiments include items from Humboldt Hot Sauce and Seaside Herbs and Oils. And of course there are sweets, from Jameson Creek Ranch (yummy English toffee!) and Hum Yum Caramels.

There are also handcrafted body products from Ingrid’s Garden Therapy and Nature’s Scent Bath & Body. Nicole’s Creations and K Loop Design round out the vendor list… I’m looking forward to seeing what they have to offer.

The Holiday Market will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

The market has been approved by Humboldt County’s COVID Planning Team and is implementing extensive safety precautions.

Enhanced cleaning is in place. Masks are required. Disposable masks and hand sanitizer will be ready for you at the door. Attendance will be limited to 20 visitors at any given time in the large, airy 3,600-square-foot space. Contactless payment is available.

Local non-profits have also taken a real hit during COVID. Three of the market’s Thursdays are designated as charity shopping days with 10 percent of gross proceeds going to a local organization: Dec. 3 to Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods, Dec. 10 to Soroptimist International of Eureka and Dec. 17 to Sequoia Humane Society.

Thank you Amy and artists for making this event happen and for your generosity!

This is also the time of year when cold wet weather hits our unhoused population particularly hard. The Bayside cohort of Humboldt Mutual Aid will have bins on site at the Holiday Market to receive gently used winter clothing (adult size large and up preferred) and non-perishable food items for the new Little Free Pantry. Take a look through your closets and cupboards to see if you have anything to contribute, and drop it by during the Market open hours!

Thanks for supporting local artists, local emergency relief groups, and the hall! As always, send any thoughts, comments, Bayside news to [email protected].
















