Bayside Corners: Eat lasagna, support Arcata Noon Rotary

On Saturday, Dec. 12, Bayside Community Presbyterian Church, at 2023 Old Arcata Rd., will be the pickup site for a drive-by fundraiser dinner for Arcata Noon Rotary, whose current president, Daniel Link, is also the church’s pastor.

On the menu is homemade lasagna (meat or vegetarian), garlic bread and salad for $18. They are also offering pie from Slice of Humboldt Pie, cocktails from The Griffin, and a variety of local wines.

Everything will be packaged to go for pickup between 4 and 6 p.m., and you won’t even need to get out of your car! Proceeds go to the many amazing projects that Rotary supports in our community, including Backpacks for Kids, The Dictionary Project, Local Scholarships and more.

For more information, and to place your order, go to arcatarotary.org and click on the lasagna picture.

When you are at the post office mailing those holiday packages, check out the new art on the walls, all photographs taken on Jacoby Creek Land Trust property by JCLT Executive Director Stephanie Mietz. Some of the images may surprise you.

Bayside Holiday Market, offering the work of 26 local makers of art and craft, continues Wednesday through Saturday noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. at Bayside Community Hall.

Thursday Dec. 10 is a charity shopping day with 10 percent of proceeds going to Soroptimist International of Eureka.

Bayside’s Humboldt Mutual Aid group cooked and distributed 120 full meals for Thanksgiving, and continues to cook at the hall several days a week.

The group is still receiving warm winter clothes (size large and up) and nonperishable food items for relief projects; sleeping bags are also welcome. You can drop items off in the Hall’s lobby during Holiday Market hours.

Looks like it is going to be a Purple Christmas for Humboldt. Let’s hunker down, support each other and get through this, so that we can get together again in 2021! Stay safe.

