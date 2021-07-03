Bayside Corners: Community emerging from pandemic

With COVID restrictions loosening and summer in full swing, there seems to be a lot more activity in Bayside!

Last weekend’s The Power of Pollinators Festival welcomed visitors to the Jacoby Creek School Garden and Jacoby Creek Land Trust Kokte Ranch and Nature Preserve for hands-on activities about bats, bees, dragonflies, birds, native and pollinator friendly plants, composting and more.

It takes a whole community to put on an event like this. Many thanks to Sue and Jim Moore, Stephanie Mietz, Sandra Hun von-Arb, Denise Seeger, Jessie Bunkley, Dan Gale and Boy Scout Troup #15, and Full Cycle Composting for planning and activities, and to Sequoia Zoo Foundation, Bayside Community Church, Mad River Gardens, It’s Alive Kombucha and Bayside Community Hall for additional support.

Bayside Community Hall will have a volunteer work day on Tuesday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Casandra Kelly will lead a crew in deep cleaning of the kitchen, and Sue Moore will work with a group on sprucing up the recently planted native garden. Stop by and volunteer for a bit. Every hour helps.

Coming up on Saturday, July 10 is Tacos by the Creek at Caudal Fin Farm. This event features tacos made with Shakefork Community Farm beef and vegetables grow at Caudal Fin Farm. It is a fundraiser for TRIB Research, a local non-profit that strives to connect local farms, fresh food, and fisheries research within our community.

TRIB’s team includes farmer and fisheries ecologist Samantha Kannry, fisheries ecologist Sam Rizza and fisheries professional Jeff Abrams. Visit tribresearch.org to learn about their mission and, even more important, to order your tacos!

There is a new business in our community, Brainwash Thrift at #40 Sunny Brae Center. They are open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and are stocked with a variety of gently-used clothing and fun accessories. According to their Facebook page, the business is indigenous-owned and woman-owned, queer-safe and size-inclusive. I hope to meet the owner soon, and give you a full profile. In the meantime, you can easily find them on Facebook and Instagram, or just stop in to say hello.

And an update on the Bayside Hall legal struggle. As of the time of writing, the judge has still not set a bond amount for appeal. Community surveys are coming in. So far, there appears to be very little interest in the community in reviving a grange chapter for Bayside.

The Hall’s attorneys will file a notice of intent to appeal by the June 28 deadline, so that we can continue to gather information from the community and await info about the bond. I have started a petition to the California State Grange asking that they pursue a compromise that declares local ownership of all current and former grange halls, and offers, in return, ongoing organization level support to the grange organization and any future local chapter.

You can check out all of this information, and get links to the survey and petition at baysidecommunityhall.org.















