Bayside Corners: Community Brunch to go at Bayside Hall Sunday

Bayside Community Hall invites the community to Brunch (to go) in Bayside on Sunday, Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For this special meal, local chefs Casandra Kelly and Rachael Patton have created a hearty, healthy menu highlighting some of the specialties of our local foodshed.

As with the to-go brunches offered in July and October, this is a really innovative menu, to be offered one time only and focused on local and seasonal products.

The made-from scratch meal includes a main dish of local beans baked with white wine, garlic and rosemary, with wilted greens. This is served with a salad of vinaigrette-dressed roasted vegetables, toast with caramelized onion parsnip spread and a local jam coffee cake. The meal is vegetarian.

The cost is $12 when pre-ordered by Jan. 27, $15 thereafter. Orders can be made online at baysidecommunityhall.org or by phoning (707) 599-3192. Proceeds go to maintain the Bayside Hall for community use.

This brunch takes the place of the hall’s usual quarterly community pancake breakfast, just one of the many types of social events that are on indefinite hold across our community. COVID-safety measures will be in place including staggered pick-up times, masks and social distancing.

Due to the possibility of rainy weather, pick-up will be drive-through, with cars checking in at the hall parking lot and then driving up to the kitchen door for pick-up.

Preparation of this type of food is very labor intensive! The organizers are looking for a few volunteers to fill out their ranks. There are slots for prep work, packaging, and greeters, on Saturday and Sunday. Strict COVID protocols are in place and enforced. And volunteers get a free meal!

For more information or to volunteer, call (707) 599-3192.

If you have questions or need help ordering, email [email protected] or call (707) 599-3192.
















