Bayside Corners: Come Together fundraiser in Bayside

Bayside Community Hall kicks off its 2020 Come Together fundraiser on Tuesday, Oct. 6, with a Taste of the Philippines Dinner (to go), catered by the chefs of Bayside Trio.

Two main courses are on offer: Chicken Adobo, a classic stew of marinated chicken and potatoes served with rice, or Pancit Bihon, a vegan dish of rice noodles, mixed vegetables and tofu.

Both are served with vegetable lumpia (fried spring roll in thin wrappers), chopped raw vegetable salad, and a dessert of Ube (purple yam) Cake.

The price is $15 per dinner if ordered by Oct. 4, $18 after (while supply lasts). Order online at baysidecommunityhall.org or call (707) 599-3192.

Pick up will be available from 4:30 to 7 p.m., outside the hall. For COVID-19 safety, you will be asked to choose a time slot for pickup.

Masks and social distancing required!

At pick-up, diners will receive instructions for viewing virtual entertainment for the evening, curated by Brian Curtis and Gregg Moore, featuring short clips from local guest artists, plus fun looks at Bayside Hall and its history.

The dinner is a fundraiser for the hall’s project to rehabilitate its 80-year old wood windows.

Also kicking off on Tuesday, Oct. 6 is a large online auction benefitting Bayside Hall and Jacoby Creek Land Trust. It includes a great variety of local products, including many from vendors at the recent Bayside Makers Fair, plus services and experiences that will offer something for everyone.

With the cancellation of area holiday fairs, this is an opportunity to buy local products for the holidays and support two hard-working non-profits.

October events will continue with a Tacos and Cider Socially Distanced Picnic at the Jacoby Creek Land Trust on Saturday, Oct. 17, and Brunch (to go) in Bayside at Bayside Hall on Sunday, Oct. 25.

For those of you who didn’t make it out to Bayside on Sunday, Sept 20, the Bayside Makers Fair was really wonderful.

Sixty local artists and makers shared their products at Jacoby Creek Land Trust Kokte Ranch, at Bayside Community Hall and at Redwood Roots Farm, and it was a beautiful sunny day.

For many of the 800 visitors, it was their first visit to these places. The view up the Jacoby Creek Valley from the ranch, the walks along Jacoby Creek, and the flowers and vegetables in the gardens, were a fine introduction to Bayside.

Redwood Roots Farm is run by Janet Czarnecki, who started her farming career in Ann Arbor, Michigan before entering a farming apprenticeship in the Bay Area.

Twenty-two years ago she moved north and started Redwood Roots as a Community Supported Agriculture farm where community members purchase a share of the produce.

By training dozens of interns over the years, her farming wisdom has spread across Humboldt County and beyond.

Redwood Roots divides farm shares into summer and winter seasons. Share purchase for the winter season opens Oct. 1, and typically sells out quickly. You can choose an early share (November-January) with mostly field crops like beets, sprouting broccoli, lettuce, turnips and greens, or a late share (February-April) with more crops coming from the hoop houses.

One of the fun features of these winter farm shares is that much of the produce you get to pick yourself.

After receiving an orientation, shareholders are welcome to come to the farm any time and pick what their family can use from flagged beds. More info is available at redwoodrootsfarm.com.















