Bayside Corners: Buy a steer & support conservation

It can’t get much more local than this! Jacoby Creek Land Trust announces the availability of whole and half grass-fed steers raised on Kokte Ranch here in the Jacoby Creek valley, for sale in May.

A whole steer weighs in at about 1300 pounds and yields 430-450 pounds of meat once butchered. The cattle are raised without antibiotics, growth hormones, herbicides or pesticides and are locally processed by USDA-certified Redwood Meats.

Proceeds from these sales support conservation projects in the valley including restoration of native plants and maintenance of the Jacoby Creek Trail.

For more information or to place an order, email [email protected] or call (707) 822-0900.

Members of Arcata Noon Rotary have begun work on a small storage barn in the backyard at Bayside Community Hall. The Rev. Daniel Link, current president of Arcata Noon Rotary (and pastor for the Bayside and Arcata Presbyterian churches), led the group to choose the hall barn as one of their signature projects.

It will allow the hall to store gardening tools for the native plant garden that is being developed, along with outdoor furniture so that events can flow into the yard in nice weather.

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition for just $40/year!

Mark your calendar for Thursday, May 13 from 5 to 6 p.m., when KMUD Radio 88.1 FM will host a show about the current lawsuits between the California State Grange and local community halls that were former granges (including Bayside, Freshwater, Redcrest and Van Duzen).

Representatives from halls that are being sued will be on air to talk about the legal battles and what they mean for the future of our community gathering places. I’ll share more info next week before the show.

As always, send news, comments or random musings to [email protected]. Thanks for your input!















