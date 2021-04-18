Bayside Corners: Brunch time again in Bayside

It’s been a whole month since I had anything to report from Bayside, but it is looking like the spring and summer are going to offer a variety of opportunities, maybe even for people to get together in person. What a concept!

On March 21, the group Humboldt Asians and Pacific Islanders in Solidarity hosted a “Love Over Hate” walking vigil on the grounds of the Humboldt Universalist Unitarian Fellowship, to honor and remember the victims of last month’s Atlanta shootings.

About 200 people walked the grounds to the rhythm of Taiko drumming, left flowers and messages at the torii gate, and collected over $2,700 in donations for the families of the victims. There is a lovely brief video of the vigil at youtu.be/XaNIDRXpf7s.

Coming up on Sunday, April 25 is the quarterly Brunch in Bayside, a benefit for Bayside Community Hall. The special spring menu by Casandra Kelly includes French Toast made with Josh Fox Brioche (loaves created especially for this meal), accompanied by whipped mascarpone and fresh fruit, butter and real maple syrup.

This is served with a side of breakfast potatoes and choice of chicken-apple sausage or avocado. The meal is $12 plus tax and can be ordered online at baysidecommunityhall.org.

There will also be quarts of homemade bone broth (roasted chicken simmered for 36 hours with ginger) for $8. The meal will be packaged to go and delivered by drive-through at the Hall parking lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Hall will need volunteers for both preparation on Saturday, April 24 and serving and clean-up on Sunday, April 25. Volunteers get a free meal, and it is fun! To volunteer, email [email protected].

I think we are all craving in-person community gatherings, but planning them is still really tricky. In thinking about activities and events for the summer and fall, the Board of Bayside Community Hall is seeking input from community members about what types of COVID-safety measures you would prefer.

How do you feel about having to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to attend an event? With the new COVID guidelines, such measures make it possible to have larger events, which are more cost effective. Would you attend an event if such measures were not in place? Or would you be willing to pay more for a smaller event in order to not have to meet such a requirement?

Please email us your thoughts at [email protected]. Thanks for your input and for being part of the Bayside community.















