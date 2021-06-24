Bayside Corners: Big day for JCS Garden, Land Trust, Bayside Hall Saturday

Meet your local pollinators, explore Jacoby Creek, celebrate compost, build a bird house, enjoy Komboucha and stew

This update comes to you from Sue Moore, volunteer voordinator for the Jacoby Creek School Garden about the celebration of pollinators coming up next weekend:

Barn swallows snatched insects from the air, and the first dragonfly darted into the flowering wildflowers yesterday afternoon.

The new wildlife pond is lined and ready to fill with rainwater, and we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to the Jacoby Creek School Garden and the Jacoby Creek Land Trust on Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Don’t forget to stop by the Bayside Community Hall for refreshments, and enjoy a relaxing walk through Bayside.

Here is what is happening where:

• Jacoby Creek School Garden (1617 Old Arcata Rd.) – Learn about honey bees and native bees in the school garden. Explore the pollinator plants; search out their visitors; learn about the new ponds; and support the garden with a donation for a variety of (mostly native) plants, or a hand crafted planter box.

• Bayside Community Hall (2297 Jacoby Creek Rd.) – Birds and Beans coffee, It’s Alive Kombucha, teas, home baked goods and home-made soups and stews will be on sale, with all proceeds benefiting Bayside non-profits. A few tables will be set up for indoor dining, or bring a blanket and sit in the backyard.

• Jacoby Creek Land Trust (2182 Old Arcata Rd.) – Explore beautiful Jacoby Creek to learn more about the recent restoration projects, and future restorative plans for the Jacoby Creek Watershed.

Become involved in your community’s essential role in supporting a thriving ecosystem.

Talk to biologists about the roles of birds, bees, bats, dragon flies and damselflies in local ecology.

Be reminded why we don’t need rodenticides or poisons because Raptors Are The Solution.

Why compost? Jacoby Creek Land Trust Garden will host Full Cycle Composting, an innovative and energetic group who will keep your food waste out of the landfill, and compost it into the vegetable growing soils at JCLT.

Want to build your own birdhouse? Children and adults alike can construct a “ready to install” house at JCLT under the guidance of skilled leaders.

Become a citizen scientist and contribute data to essential research projects across the globe. Let’s put Humboldt County on the map as a leader in data contribution.

Commit to being an active participant in data-driven programs to guide conservation and restoration projects locally and globally. We’ll show you how on the June 26.

It’s a great opportunity to get outside again, and meet in person!

The Jacoby Creek School Garden would like to thank Mad River Gardens, Miller Farms, and It’s Alive Kombucha for their generous support.

Community meeting recap

About 75 people either came to the Bayside Hall, or tuned in by zoom, for last Thursday’s community meeting about the future of the hall vis à vis the Grange lawsuits.

For those who were unable to attend, links to the video and presentation are posted at baysidecommunityhall.org, along with a link to a petition to the California State Grange to work towards a compromise that benefits both the Grange and local halls.

Please take a look and sign if you agree.

As always, send thoughts, comments, news to [email protected].















