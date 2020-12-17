Bayside Corners: Belly up to the Paloma cocktail caravan

It is hard to imagine starting a new business venture this year, but I recently came across a neighbor who is doing just that.

Bayside resident Simcha Mendle and her friend, Humboldt native Sierra Turner, had a habit, pre-COVID, of enjoying a weekly happy hour when they would catch up with one another’s lives and activities while sipping a cocktail.

That got them to thinking about how rewarding it could be to provide libations for the various types of gatherings and celebrations that connect a community.

The result? A vintage-inspired caravan that provides a pop-up beverage service anywhere that people want to gather.

In her professional life, Simcha is a health educator who worked for many years with Planned Parenthood, and more recently, taught health and sex education across various Humboldt County schools.

Sierra worked for many years in the wine industry, in Napa and Santa Barbara, before coming home to Humboldt County.

In February of 2020, just before we all starting coming to understand how COVID might impact our lives, they placed an order for a custom-built caravan with a woman-owned contractor in Albany, New York.

Their caravan was delivered in the fall and Paloma Celebrations was officially launched on Oct. 17.

Caravan bars are apparently quite popular in Australia and the U.K. Paloma is both quite adorable and thoroughly well-outfitted, with three service taps for anything fizzy (beer, kombucha, soda), electrical connections, hot and cold water, acrylic glassware and the various tools for making all kinds of cocktails.

It also comes with a selection of furnishings that can be arranged around the caravan to transform its setting, and, of course, with friendly bar staff.

“We want to support local vendors as much as possible,” says Simcha, “and we can select a variety of local products to meet the needs of each event.”

If you are looking for inspiration about what to serve, there is a menu of creative offerings. Sparkling drinks are a favorite, so that menu includes Mimosa or Spritz bars, and a variety of Champagne cocktails. Non-alcoholic drinks are also on offer.

“We hope to be able to provide hassle-free service and fun drinks for all kinds of special events, weddings and other celebrations, business lunches, and more. We are really excited about connecting with the community!”

You’ll have a chance to check out Paloma on Saturday, Dec. 19, when Simcha and Sierra will set up outside of Bayside Community Hall for the final day of the Bayside Holiday Market, where they will offer non-alcoholic hot drinks and Italian sodas.

Stop by to say hello between noon and 5 p.m.

You can also check out the caravan and its offerings at palomacelebrations.com.

As always, send any thoughts, comments, Bayside news to [email protected].















