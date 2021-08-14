Bayside Corners: Bayside’s Linda Hartshorn and the Natural Fiber Fair

This week I’d like to introduce Bayside resident Linda Hartshorn, a handweaver and dyer who shares her expertise in workshops all over the country.

Linda’s weaving life started with a stroke of good luck. Years ago, on a visit to Straw Into Gold, a well-known textile supply shop in Berkeley, she looked longingly at all of the different looms, knowing she couldn’t afford any of them but fervently wishing to learn to weave.

She left the store and walked across the street to a flea market, where, lo and behold, a cheap, perfectly serviceable used loom was waiting for a new owner. Sometimes things are just meant to be.

Linda returned to her home in Redway and worked her way through every weaving book that the Bookmobile could deliver. She worked as a production weaver for a while, doing crafts fairs and earning enough to buy increasingly sophisticated looms.

She now weaves on a 52-inch Louet Megado 32 shaft computer dobby. I know that doesn’t mean anything to most people, but for weavers, that is about as good as it gets. Throughout this time, she was also exploring dye techniques, developing expertise with the magical indigo vat and learning how to get exactly the color she needed when commercial yarns fell short.

After moving to Arcata, Linda became the Studio Manager for the weaving room at the Ink People (which has just moved to a new larger space where the weaving studio is being re-organized), where she has helped lots of locals learn to weave and dye.

She is also one of the organizers of the Natural Fiber Fair, an annual event that brings together textile lovers of all kinds each September.

The Natural Fiber Fair started a couple of decades ago at the Mateel Center in Redway, but in recent years has been held at the Arcata Community Center, offering vendors, workshops, a fleece market, demonstrations, and informal opportunities for meeting other handspinners, dyers, felters, weavers, farmers of natural dyes and fibers, knitters... you get the idea.

Of course, with COVID raging through our community, event organizers have been making difficult decisions about how to keep the community engaged while still saying safe, and the Fiber Fair is no different. The 2020 Fair was virtual. This year’s fair (the 31st) will also be virtual on Sept. 10-12, but the organizers have added a bunch more activities so there should be something for every fiber lover.

Six instructors are offering a total of nine different workshops with options in dyeing, weaving, knitting, sewing, tatting (lacemaking), crochet and hand-stitching. A Virtual Vendor Hall will showcase textile related suppliers from California and Oregon, and will provide online demos and specials. There will be a scavenger hunt where participants can win prizes for visiting the vendor sites. A virtual Fiber Circle starting at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon will allow enthusiasts of the different textile arts to share projects and knowledge.

The Fair is honoring Featured Artist Rima Greer, the owner of Eureka Fabrics and an accomplished seamstress, costume designer, and teacher of many textile arts. She will be teaching courses on Needle Tatting and Sewing with Handwovens.

The vendor activities and Fiber Circle are free of charge. There is a fee for each workshop, and pre-registration is required, as space is limited and participants will need to assemble their supplies.

Most of the information about the Fair is available at naturalfiberfair.com, though the Vendor Hall will be posted nearer the event. Workshop registration is open now. To get on Fiber Fair mailing list, email [email protected].

