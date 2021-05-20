Bayside Corners: Bayside Community Presbyterian Church celebrates 125 years

Sam Kannry, at Caudal Fin Farm (on Jacoby Creek Land Trust's property) still has a couple of farm shares available. A share is $550 for the 22-week season (early June through late October), providing a variety of vegetables for two to four people, depending on how much produce you tend to use, and includes more than 20 different veggies, plus strawberries, herbs, flowers and special surprises.

For more info, or to purchase a share, contact [email protected].

On Sunday, May 23 at noon, Bayside Community Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 125th birthday with a picnic, barbecue and birthday cake. All current and past members of the congregation, plus anyone who has celebrated a life event in the church, are invited to attend the celebration, which will be held in the church’s large back yard, with a lovely view of the church and the Jacoby Creek valley.

Organized as Calvary Presbyterian Church on May 5, 1896, the Bayside congregation first met in the Good Templar’s Hall (now home to Mistwood School) at the corner of Old Arcata and Jacoby Creek roads.

It joined three other Presbyterian churches in the Humboldt Bay region (in Arcata, Eureka and Blue Lake). It wasn’t long before land and locally-milled lumber were donated and the present church, at 2023 Old Arcata Rd., was built.

Details of who designed the building and organized its construction have been lost, but many fine interior details suggest the work of skilled craftsmen. The new church, which seats about 100, was dedicated on Sunday, May 23, 1899.

There have been various changes over the years, including the addition of a social hall and installation of a bell which came from the tower of the second Bayside schoolhouse. Local residents still hear that bell rung by hand every Sunday at 9:30 to call the congregation, which meets both in person and via Zoom.

The current pastor for Bayside and Arcata (for the past six years) is the Rev. Daniel Link. He and his congregations are active in many social service endeavors in our community and beyond, from Saturday sack lunches for the homeless to book drives for prisoners and fund drives for special needs.

You can get more information about the Bayside church on Facebook: Bayside-Community-Presbyterian-Church or you can get in touch with Pastor Dan at (707) 822-5691.















