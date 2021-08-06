Bayside Corners: Arcata Mutual Aid fundraising brunch Sunday

Thanks to everyone who came out for July Bayside brunch! It was a lovely day, there was great music in the backyard by Squeeze Bug, Steve and Lorna Brown, with Greg Moore joining in. And those bagels were amazing!

This weekend you have another option for hearty eating in Bayside: Arcata Mutual Aid (AMA) is hosting a fundraiser brunch on Sunday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bayside Community Hall.

They will be offering a $15 pancake breakfast served with fresh seasonal fruit, maple syrup and butter along with your choice of sausage or avocado. There is a gluten free/vegan option as well and coffee or juice for purchase.

Feel free to take your meal to-go or bring a blanket and enjoy breakfast in the backyard.

Meals can be purchased in advance at bayside-community-hall.square.site. Walk-up orders will also be filled as long as supplies last.

AMA is a grassroots disaster relief network based on principles of solidarity, mutual aid and autonomous direct action.

Its volunteers are individuals committed to responding creatively and effectively to the diverse and changing needs of the community.

Since October 2020, AMA has been cooking up to 210 hot meals per week at the Bayside Community Hall to distribute amongst some of the most vulnerable folks in our community.

They also stock free food and produce stands at 12th and M streets in Arcata, Old Arcata Road across from Anderson Lane, and the Little Free Pantry at Bayside Hall.

Proceeds from this event directly support the hot meal program. If you are unable to attend but would like to contribute, you can make a donation to support a batch of hot meals.

Thursday, Aug. 5 is the alcohol-free, cell-phone free, all ages Ecstatic Dance with VOLO, also at the Hall. More info at Facebook at EcstaticArcata.

And I’m sorry to report that the Summer Block Party events organized at Sunny Brae Shopping Center that I reported on last week have had to be canceled. It seems like some of the neighbors didn’t like all the excitement. Here’s hoping that all that energy and enthusiasm will be put to another creative, community-minded use.

As always, feel free to send your thoughts, questions, comments and suggestions to [email protected].















