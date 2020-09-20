Bayside Corners: Acting classes return to The SPACE

Visitors to Sunny Brae Center may have noticed The SPACE and wondered just what it is. The Sunny Brae Performing Arts Center for Education was opened by Humboldt Light Opera Company in 2015.

It serves as a rehearsal space for their productions, storage for props and costumes, and has classrooms where a variety of performing arts classes for all ages are offered.

After an extended closure due to coronavirus, HLOC is excited to announce that classes in musical theatre are scheduled to resume at The SPACE on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Under new safety protocols, they are allowed to have eight students for in-person classes in acting and movement. Another small step toward normalcy!

But it takes a lot of work. HLOC has made many changes to prepare for a safe opening, including changing floors and furnishings to make them easily cleanable, running strong air purifiers 24/7, undertaking lots of staff training, and developing new curricula that will be effective while maintaining social distancing and mask usage.

A variety of classes are planned for ages 3-18. Some classes will continue to offer Zoom sessions or hybrid formats.

For full information about the HLO KidCo Program and other pertinent information, check out hloc.org.

Next door, the Companion Animal Foundation Thrift Store is stilling planning to close at the end of the month. Be sure to stop by for some bargains!

And don’t forget about the Bayside Fall Makers Fair coming up next Sunday Sept 20.

More than 50 local artists will show their work at three outdoor locations in Bayside. To ensure social distancing, a limited number of visitors will be admitted to each site every half hour.

To avoid waiting in line, reserve a free entry ticket by visiting baysidecommunityhall.org. Two of the locations include fantastic flower filled gardens, along with trails to visit Jacoby Creek.

Enjoy a nice day outside and support local artists. Questions or need help, email [email protected] or call/text (707) 599-3192.















