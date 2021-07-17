Bayside Corners: A weekend of dance at Bayside Hall

It’s going to be a busy weekend in Bayside!

On Thursday, July 8, Arcata Ecstatic Dance comes to Bayside Community Hall. The organizers describe Ecstatic Dance as “a free form dance style built upon principles of interconnectivity through individuality.”

The DJ for the evening is Yohm, well known to the Ecstatic Dance community for his “blend of world influenced fusion beats with thick bass drops.” All ages.

xDoors open at 7 p.m., dance class at 7:30 p.m., cacao ceremony and opening circle at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25. Get them, and lots more details, at ArcataEcstaticDance on Facebook.

Experience a completely different dance form at the hall on Friday, July 9, when Seattle-based artist Savannah Fuentes returns to our area with Flores de Verano Flamenco en Vivo.

Accompanied by singer/guitarist Diego Amador Jr., this new show celebrates rebirth and new beginnings, a theme I think we can all connect with after the disruptions of the past year and a half!

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25 general, $12 child, $18 student and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com.

With all that dancing you’ll have worked up an appetite, so head over to Caudal Fin Farm at the Jacoby Creek Land Trust’s Kokte Ranch for Tacos at the Creek on Saturday, July 10.

There will be options of braised Shakefork beef or vegan squash-broccoli-chard, on homemade corn tortillas, with cucumber salsa fresca, escabeche, cabbage slaw and beans.

They’ll be serving from noon to 4 p.m., but are using timed tickets so folks won’t have to wait too long for their meals (those handmade tortillas take time!).

Sliding scale, $12 to $20 a plate with proceeds supporting non-profit TRIB Research’s work on local fish species. Get all the details and place your order at tribresearch.org.

You can find links to each of these events on the hall website baysidecommunityhall.org.

Take the survey

Bayside Community Hall continues to collect community input regarding the organization’s future vis à vis the National Grange and lawsuit.

If you haven’t done so already, please complete the short survey on the hall’s website or submit comments by email to [email protected].















